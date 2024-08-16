One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko Purchases 50,000 Shares

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report) Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,149,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,804.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of One Stop Systems stock remained flat at $2.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 59,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,508. One Stop Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.08 million, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in One Stop Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 13,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Degree Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of One Stop Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 32.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of high-performance compute, high speed storage hardware and software, switch fabrics, and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. The company's systems are built using the central processing unit, graphical processing unit, high-speed switch fabrics, and flash storage technologies.

