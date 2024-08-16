OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX) Short Interest Update

OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 226,100 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the July 15th total of 291,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

OncoCyte Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OCX traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,799. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.91. OncoCyte has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $4.34.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 2,905.14% and a negative return on equity of 135.45%. The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that OncoCyte will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OCX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OncoCyte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.06.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation, a precision diagnostics company, focuses on development and commercialization of proprietary tests in the United States and internationally. The company is developing DetermaIO, a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies; DetermaCNI, a blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients; and VitaGraft, a blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test.

