OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX) Short Interest Update

OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 226,100 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the July 15th total of 291,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
OncoCyte Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:OCX traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,799. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.91. OncoCyte has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $4.34.
OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 2,905.14% and a negative return on equity of 135.45%. The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that OncoCyte will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Research Report on OCX
OncoCyte Company Profile
OncoCyte Corporation, a precision diagnostics company, focuses on development and commercialization of proprietary tests in the United States and internationally. The company is developing DetermaIO, a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies; DetermaCNI, a blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients; and VitaGraft, a blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than OncoCyte
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Warren Buffett’s Recent Stock Moves: Top Buys and Sells to Watch
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Sea Limited’s E-Commerce and Fintech Strength Fuel Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.