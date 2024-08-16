OmniAb’s (OABI) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 66.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on OABI. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Monday.

OABI traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.21. 116,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,791. OmniAb has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $6.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.81. The firm has a market cap of $495.16 million, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of -0.11.

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. OmniAb had a negative return on equity of 19.93% and a negative net margin of 301.62%. The company had revenue of $7.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that OmniAb will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew W. Foehr purchased 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,060,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,536,665 shares in the company, valued at $15,632,059.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OABI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of OmniAb by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OmniAb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $546,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in OmniAb by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in OmniAb during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Towerview LLC increased its position in OmniAb by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's technology platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts.

