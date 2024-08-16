OMG Network (OMG) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.93 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000352 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $29.18 million and approximately $4.93 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00034313 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006707 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00011868 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00007678 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004235 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

