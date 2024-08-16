Omega Therapeutics’ (OMGA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on OMGA. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Omega Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.20.

Omega Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Omega Therapeutics stock remained flat at $1.53 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 45,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,069. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average of $2.67. The stock has a market cap of $84.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Omega Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $6.30.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 million. Omega Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,868.35% and a negative return on equity of 136.04%. Analysts predict that Omega Therapeutics will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omega Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Omega Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $460,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $174,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Omega Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Omega Therapeutics by 78.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 13,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Omega Therapeutics Company Profile

Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company's OMEGA platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by restoring aberrant gene expression to a range without altering native nucleic acid sequences. It also develops OTX-2002 for hepatocellular carcinoma; OTX-2101 for non-small cell lung cancer; omega epigenomic controllers (OEC) for inflammatory lung diseases, such as neutrophilic asthma, acute respiratory distress syndrome, dermatological, oncology, and rheumatological indications; OEC candidates for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; liver regeneration medicines; and OEC candidates for patients with diabetes and other conditions to treat corneal epithelial injury.

