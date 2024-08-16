Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Trading Down 3.6%

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.93 and last traded at $11.95. Approximately 91,778 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 841,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.39.

OLMA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.00 million, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 2.06.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Biocapital Advisors L. Paradigm sold 2,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $35,784,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 783,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,676,289.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 4,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $63,348.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 752,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,719,540.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Biocapital Advisors L. Paradigm sold 2,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $35,784,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 783,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,676,289.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,449,066 shares of company stock worth $36,319,848. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 14,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

