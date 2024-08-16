Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Given New $18.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP – Free Report) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ocuphire Pharma’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.74 EPS.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Ocuphire Pharma to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research report on Wednesday.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OCUP
Ocuphire Pharma Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ocuphire Pharma
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ocuphire Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Ocuphire Pharma by 323.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 42,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 32,341 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Ocuphire Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ocuphire Pharma by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 992,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 64,400 shares in the last quarter. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Ocuphire Pharma
Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of unmet needs of patients with refractive and retinal eye disorders. The company offers Phentolamine Ophthalmic Solution for reversal of mydriasis, as well as is in Phase III clinical trials for presbyopia and dim light or night vision disturbances.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ocuphire Pharma
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Warren Buffett’s Recent Stock Moves: Top Buys and Sells to Watch
- About the Markup Calculator
- Sea Limited’s E-Commerce and Fintech Strength Fuel Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Ocuphire Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocuphire Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.