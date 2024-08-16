Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Given New $18.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP – Free Report) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ocuphire Pharma’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Ocuphire Pharma to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research report on Wednesday.

OCUP stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.29. 140,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,908. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.94. Ocuphire Pharma has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $4.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ocuphire Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Ocuphire Pharma by 323.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 42,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 32,341 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Ocuphire Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ocuphire Pharma by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 992,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 64,400 shares in the last quarter. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of unmet needs of patients with refractive and retinal eye disorders. The company offers Phentolamine Ophthalmic Solution for reversal of mydriasis, as well as is in Phase III clinical trials for presbyopia and dim light or night vision disturbances.

