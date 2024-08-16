Ocean Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCEAW) Short Interest Down 22.5% in July

Ocean Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCEAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the July 15th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Ocean Biomedical Stock Performance
Shares of OCEAW stock remained flat at $0.04 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,214. Ocean Biomedical has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.11.
Ocean Biomedical Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ocean Biomedical
- What is a Special Dividend?
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Warren Buffett’s Recent Stock Moves: Top Buys and Sells to Watch
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Sea Limited’s E-Commerce and Fintech Strength Fuel Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.