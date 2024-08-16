Ocean Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCEAW) Short Interest Down 22.5% in July

Ocean Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCEAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the July 15th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Ocean Biomedical Stock Performance

Shares of OCEAW stock remained flat at $0.04 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,214. Ocean Biomedical has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.11.

Ocean Biomedical Company Profile

Ocean Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic products in oncology, fibrosis, infectious diseases, and inflammation. The company is developing mono-specific and bi-specific humanized monoclonal antibodies (mAb) product candidates targeting Chi3l1 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and glioblastoma multiforme; and a small molecule product candidate targeting Chit1 for the treatment of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis and Hermansky-Pudlak Syndrome.

