Oasis Network Price Hits $0.0560 on Top Exchanges (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0560 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $376.05 million and approximately $11.76 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,591.06 or 0.04433818 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00034607 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00006660 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00010885 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00011904 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00007702 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.05734713 USD and is down -2.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $10,922,327.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars.

