NYM Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $68.78 Million (NYM)

NYM (NYM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 15th. One NYM token can currently be purchased for $0.0863 or 0.00000149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NYM has a market cap of $68.78 million and $1.76 million worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NYM has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000083 BTC.

NYM Profile

NYM was first traded on January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 796,978,307 tokens. NYM’s official website is nymtech.net. The official message board for NYM is medium.com/nymtech. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject.

Buying and Selling NYM

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 796,978,306.739853 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.09200126 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $1,737,797.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NYM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NYM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

