NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPIGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,450,000 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the July 15th total of 4,350,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Julie Southern acquired 146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NXP Semiconductors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 224.2% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXPI stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $255.00. The company had a trading volume of 717,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,923. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $264.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.66. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $167.21 and a 12-month high of $296.08. The company has a market capitalization of $65.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPIGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.40%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

