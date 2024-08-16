Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises in a report released on Monday, August 12th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser expects that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nu Skin Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

NYSE NUS opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.21 million, a P/E ratio of -164.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.09. Nu Skin Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $24.88.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $439.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.87 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -400.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $26,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,589.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nu Skin Enterprises

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUS. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,230,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,323,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,950,000 after acquiring an additional 698,722 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $8,930,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,489,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,751,000 after acquiring an additional 274,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 534,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,634,000 after acquiring an additional 267,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

