Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $25.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NVAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Novavax from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Novavax from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Novavax from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novavax currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.80.

Get Novavax alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Novavax

Novavax Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX opened at $12.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.99. Novavax has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $23.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.21.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $415.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Novavax will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Novavax

In other Novavax news, Director James F. Young sold 7,500 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $105,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,760 shares in the company, valued at $870,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novavax

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shah Capital Management lifted its position in Novavax by 19.0% during the second quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 9,662,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,263 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,737,000 after acquiring an additional 619,370 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the fourth quarter worth $7,294,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 23.9% in the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,376,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,582,000 after buying an additional 265,250 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the first quarter worth $5,406,000. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Novavax

(Get Free Report)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.