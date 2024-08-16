NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWH) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.31). The company had revenue of C$133.55 million for the quarter.

