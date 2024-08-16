Northland Securities Boosts Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Price Target to $2.00

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Northland Securities from $1.50 to $2.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Hyliion Stock Up 7.9 %

Hyliion stock opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $345.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.89. Hyliion has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $2.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyliion during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 20.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 9,948 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 9.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyliion during the second quarter worth approximately $656,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 9.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 574,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 51,794 shares during the period. 22.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hyliion Company Profile

