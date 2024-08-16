Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target Cut to $84.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $85.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.75.

NTRS traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.75. 262,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,349,010. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $62.44 and a fifty-two week high of $92.46. The stock has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.23%.

In other news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 5,883 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total transaction of $494,524.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,041,285.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 140.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,802,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $489,640,000 after buying an additional 3,387,002 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Northern Trust by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,533,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $551,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,783 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the first quarter valued at $105,665,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $90,532,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,891,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $581,539,000 after purchasing an additional 394,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

