Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NOG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

NYSE NOG traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.69. 524,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,328. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.79. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $43.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.75 and a 200 day moving average of $38.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $560.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.28 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $56,877.12. Following the sale, the president now owns 109,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,454,557.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $56,877.12. Following the transaction, the president now owns 109,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,454,557.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $142,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,526,859.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,534 shares of company stock worth $252,144. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 112,100.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 338.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 305.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

