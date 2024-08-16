Non-Playable Coin 24-Hour Volume Tops $4.14 Million (NPC)

Non-Playable Coin (NPC) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 16th. One Non-Playable Coin token can now be bought for $0.0180 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Non-Playable Coin has a total market cap of $144.59 million and $4.14 million worth of Non-Playable Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Non-Playable Coin has traded 21.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About Non-Playable Coin

Non-Playable Coin’s genesis date was July 28th, 2023. Non-Playable Coin’s total supply is 8,050,126,520 tokens. The official website for Non-Playable Coin is www.nonplayablecoin.io. Non-Playable Coin’s official Twitter account is @nonplayablecoin.

Non-Playable Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Playable Coin (NPC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Non-Playable Coin has a current supply of 8,050,126,520 with 7,218,766,608.601632 in circulation. The last known price of Non-Playable Coin is 0.01901755 USD and is down -9.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $4,082,530.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nonplayablecoin.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Non-Playable Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Non-Playable Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Non-Playable Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

