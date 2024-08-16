Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Given New C$9.25 Price Target at Raymond James

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 17.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.75 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.00 to C$8.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Nexus Industrial REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.72.

Nexus Industrial REIT stock traded up C$0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching C$7.89. 118,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,417. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 52-week low of C$6.08 and a 52-week high of C$8.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$558.14 million, a P/E ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.88, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.41.

In other Nexus Industrial REIT news, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$63,586.80. In related news, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin bought 9,000 shares of Nexus Industrial REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.07 per share, with a total value of C$63,586.80. Also, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin bought 100,000 shares of Nexus Industrial REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$679,850.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 111,160 shares of company stock worth $758,691. Company insiders own 32.95% of the company’s stock.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

