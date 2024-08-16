Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Insider Sean Compton Sells 3,930 Shares

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) insider Sean Compton sold 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.61, for a total value of $631,197.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,957.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of NXST traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.50. The stock had a trading volume of 112,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.30 and a 52 week high of $187.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.18.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 27.62 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Nexstar Media Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 632.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 350.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 3,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NXST. Loop Capital raised Nexstar Media Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $221.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $207.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NXST

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.