Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) Short Interest Down 20.8% in July

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the July 15th total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 707,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Newpark Resources Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE NR traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.93. 190,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,830. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.40. The company has a market capitalization of $675.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83 and a beta of 2.89. Newpark Resources has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $8.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Newpark Resources had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $179.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Newpark Resources will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on NR. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Newpark Resources from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Newpark Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NR. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 495.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Newpark Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in Newpark Resources by 179.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Newpark Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

