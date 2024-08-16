Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Trading 0.9% Higher

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) was up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.23 and last traded at $49.23. Approximately 1,117,014 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 11,018,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.79.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. UBS Group raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. National Bank Financial cut Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.86 billion, a PE ratio of -18.35, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.90.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Newmont had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.45%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $990,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,469 shares in the company, valued at $15,420,830.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 64,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Newmont by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Newmont by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 18,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

