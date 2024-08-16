NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Price Target Cut to $15.00

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 111.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NeuroPace from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NeuroPace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NPCE opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 6.43. The company has a market capitalization of $204.11 million, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.80. NeuroPace has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $18.15.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 million. NeuroPace had a negative net margin of 45.61% and a negative return on equity of 173.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NeuroPace will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in NeuroPace by 13.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 686,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after acquiring an additional 80,324 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NeuroPace by 18.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 488,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after acquiring an additional 75,512 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NeuroPace by 46.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 68,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 21,703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in NeuroPace in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in NeuroPace by 56.1% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 24,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,643 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. It also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

