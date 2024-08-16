Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0542 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NBH traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.20. The company had a trading volume of 74,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,920. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $11.21.
