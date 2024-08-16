Nervos Network (CKB) Price Down 10.9% This Week

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $346.30 million and $11.81 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,496.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $334.82 or 0.00582323 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00010209 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.74 or 0.00114340 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.60 or 0.00260194 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00032325 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00036342 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00075147 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 45,451,555,685 coins and its circulating supply is 44,748,309,202 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nervos Network is a public blockchain ecosystem with the Common Knowledge Base (CKB) as its foundational layer. The CKByte (CKB) token is used for state storage, resource management, and network incentives within the CKB blockchain. The Nervos Network was developed by a team of blockchain experts, including Jan Xie.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

