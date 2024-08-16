Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) PT Raised to $98.00

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Free Report) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nelnet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE:NNI opened at $109.81 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 0.91. Nelnet has a 12-month low of $81.67 and a 12-month high of $114.26. The company has a quick ratio of 48.33, a current ratio of 48.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.27%.

In related news, Director Kathleen Anne Farrell sold 1,700 shares of Nelnet stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $172,941.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,626.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Nelnet by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Nelnet by 49,900.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Nelnet by 139.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA acquired a new position in Nelnet in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Nelnet in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

