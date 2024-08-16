Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Annexon from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Annexon in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annexon currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.33.

Annexon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANNX opened at $5.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.29. Annexon has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $8.40.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Annexon will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Annexon by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Annexon by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Annexon by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 8,061,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359,793 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Annexon in the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in Annexon during the fourth quarter worth about $31,780,000.

Annexon Company Profile

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Further Reading

