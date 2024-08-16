NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 471,900 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the July 15th total of 595,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,719.0 days.

NEC Stock Performance

NIPNF stock remained flat at $75.00 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.08. NEC has a 1-year low of $49.71 and a 1-year high of $88.42.

NEC Company Profile

NEC Corporation provides information and communication technology solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through five segments: Public Solutions Business, Public Infrastructure Business, Enterprise Business, Network Services Business, and Global Business. It provides systems integration services, including systems implementation and consulting; maintenance and support services; outsourcing and cloud services; and system equipment.

