NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 471,900 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the July 15th total of 595,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,719.0 days.
NEC Stock Performance
NIPNF stock remained flat at $75.00 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.08. NEC has a 1-year low of $49.71 and a 1-year high of $88.42.
NEC Company Profile
