nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Director Sells $26,528,066.32 in Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) Director Jeff Horing sold 800,002 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $26,528,066.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,649,942 shares in the company, valued at $552,112,076.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Jeff Horing also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 29th, Jeff Horing sold 50,000 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $1,665,000.00.
- On Friday, July 26th, Jeff Horing sold 921,614 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $30,874,069.00.
- On Monday, July 22nd, Jeff Horing sold 365,764 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $12,128,734.24.
- On Wednesday, July 17th, Jeff Horing sold 126,641 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $3,927,137.41.
- On Tuesday, July 2nd, Jeff Horing sold 133,487 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $4,206,175.37.
- On Wednesday, June 12th, Jeff Horing sold 1,871,828 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $58,981,300.28.
nCino stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $34.24. 658,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,806. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.29. nCino, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.13 and a 1 year high of $37.48.
Several research firms have commented on NCNO. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of nCino from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, May 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of nCino from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.31.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCNO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in nCino in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in nCino in the 4th quarter worth approximately $990,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of nCino by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in nCino by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 84,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 6,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in nCino by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.
