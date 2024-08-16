nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Director Sells $26,528,066.32 in Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) Director Jeff Horing sold 800,002 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $26,528,066.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,649,942 shares in the company, valued at $552,112,076.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeff Horing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 29th, Jeff Horing sold 50,000 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $1,665,000.00.

On Friday, July 26th, Jeff Horing sold 921,614 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $30,874,069.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Jeff Horing sold 365,764 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $12,128,734.24.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Jeff Horing sold 126,641 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $3,927,137.41.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Jeff Horing sold 133,487 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $4,206,175.37.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Jeff Horing sold 1,871,828 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $58,981,300.28.

nCino stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $34.24. 658,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,806. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.29. nCino, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.13 and a 1 year high of $37.48.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $128.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on NCNO. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of nCino from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, May 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of nCino from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.31.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCNO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in nCino in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in nCino in the 4th quarter worth approximately $990,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of nCino by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in nCino by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 84,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 6,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in nCino by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

