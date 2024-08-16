Navient Co. (NAVI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 6th

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th.

Navient has a dividend payout ratio of 36.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Navient to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.8%.

Get Navient alerts:

Navient Price Performance

NASDAQ:NAVI traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.63. 25,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,817. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.40. Navient has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $19.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.68. The company has a quick ratio of 9.99, a current ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.27 million. Navient had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 11.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Navient will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NAVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Navient from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Navient from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Navient from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Navient from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Navient

Navient Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.