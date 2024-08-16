National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Plans $0.56 Quarterly Dividend

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

National Storage Affiliates Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 31.0% annually over the last three years. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a payout ratio of -509.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect National Storage Affiliates Trust to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.8%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

NSA stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.90. The stock had a trading volume of 385,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,774. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.95. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $46.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.47). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NSA shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger purchased 18,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.74 per share, with a total value of $694,604.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,308,209.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

