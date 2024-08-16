National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $20.41

Shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.41 and last traded at $21.63, with a volume of 96255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.85.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.76 and its 200-day moving average is $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $506.91 million, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.49.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. National Research’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.
National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.
