National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $20.41

Shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRCGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.41 and last traded at $21.63, with a volume of 96255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.85.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.76 and its 200-day moving average is $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $506.91 million, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. National Research’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRC. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Research in the first quarter worth approximately $5,170,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in National Research by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 86,202 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in National Research by 85.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 47,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 21,750 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of National Research by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of National Research by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

