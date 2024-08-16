National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Price Target Increased to $8.50 by Analysts at B. Riley

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.97% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research upgraded National CineMedia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com cut National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National CineMedia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

NASDAQ:NCMI traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.54. The company had a trading volume of 38,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,258. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.79. National CineMedia has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $6.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $54.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.87 million. National CineMedia had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 426.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National CineMedia will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National CineMedia

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCMI. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in National CineMedia in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in National CineMedia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,914,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in National CineMedia by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,740,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,650 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in National CineMedia by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,336,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 187,613 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

