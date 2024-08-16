National Bankshares Trims Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Target Price to $3.00

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

BLDP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC cut their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $3.25 to $2.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.90 and a quick ratio of 10.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average is $2.76. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $4.48.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 16.20% and a negative net margin of 177.95%. The business had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDP. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter worth $204,000. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter worth $52,000. Decade Renewable Partners LP purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

