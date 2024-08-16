Narus Financial Partners LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Narus Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Narus Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,595 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 100,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,875,000 after buying an additional 26,214 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $557.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,376,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,089,799. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $547.78 and its 200 day moving average is $526.33. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $568.24.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

