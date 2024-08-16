Nano (XNO) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.79 Million

Nano (XNO) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Nano has a total market cap of $106.47 million and approximately $2.79 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00001368 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nano has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,424.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.40 or 0.00572351 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00010158 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.19 or 0.00113290 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00031846 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.45 or 0.00255797 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00035519 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.50 or 0.00072749 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

