Nano Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.44 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. In the last seven days, Nano has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. Nano has a market capitalization of $109.64 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001437 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,269.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $334.04 or 0.00583271 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00010269 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.13 or 0.00113725 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.62 or 0.00261253 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00032322 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00035868 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00074136 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

