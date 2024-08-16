Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the specialty retailer on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Murphy USA has raised its dividend payment by an average of 83.7% annually over the last three years. Murphy USA has a dividend payout ratio of 6.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Murphy USA to earn $27.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.5%.

Shares of NYSE MUSA traded up $8.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $512.32. 120,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,710. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $485.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $438.23. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.77. Murphy USA has a twelve month low of $307.45 and a twelve month high of $521.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $6.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $0.01. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 64.73%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Murphy USA will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Murphy USA news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 10,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.32, for a total transaction of $4,575,805.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,871,580.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 854 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total value of $374,692.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,818,436.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 10,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.32, for a total transaction of $4,575,805.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,871,580.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,455 shares of company stock worth $20,492,084 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

MUSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Murphy USA from $538.00 to $537.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Murphy USA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Murphy USA from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $469.50.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

