Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Sells 2,160 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Toro by 32.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Toro by 181.0% in the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 11,683 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Toro by 41.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Toro by 2.9% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Toro by 17.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total transaction of $1,903,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Toro Price Performance

NYSE:TTC traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $89.64. The stock had a trading volume of 780,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,584. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $77.15 and a 1-year high of $104.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. Toro had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Toro’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Toro’s payout ratio is 56.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Toro from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Further Reading

