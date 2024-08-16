Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Sells 1,850 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,903 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up about 1.9% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 10,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $1,088,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,273,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $558,542,000 after buying an additional 222,318 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the sale, the president now owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UNP traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $244.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,947,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,600. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $199.33 and a one year high of $258.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $232.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.11. The company has a market capitalization of $148.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.79.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

