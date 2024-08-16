Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Purchases 6,000 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 1.6% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of PFE traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.30. The company had a trading volume of 48,658,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,558,684. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -471.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $37.19.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.54.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

