Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Has $2.18 Million Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,735 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 21,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 275,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,971,000 after purchasing an additional 16,969 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CL shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.11.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,085,952.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,868.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,085,952.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,868.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 14,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total transaction of $1,522,894.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,729.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,177 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,835 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,028,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,406,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.06. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $104.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.07. The company has a market cap of $83.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.39.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 470.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

