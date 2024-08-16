Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 14.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,575 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 402.2% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,690,693 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $559,278,840.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,020,161,313 shares in the company, valued at $44,958,509,063.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $402,355.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,907 shares in the company, valued at $402,577.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,690,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $559,278,840.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,020,161,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,958,509,063.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,549,666 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,801,723. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.34. The company had a trading volume of 25,960,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,272,598. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $44.44.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.22 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 35.99%.

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cfra restated a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.07.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

