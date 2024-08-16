Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 123,569 V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 123,569 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,768,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,059,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,646,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,413,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VFC traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.88. 5,953,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,703,468. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.51. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $20.69.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. V.F. had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.40%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VFC. Citigroup upgraded shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of V.F. from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of V.F. from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

In other V.F. news, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 75,200 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $997,152.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 219,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,916,828.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other V.F. news, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 75,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $997,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,916,828.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Carucci purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $344,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 215,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,964,491.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

