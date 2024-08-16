M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Cut to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $165.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $170.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MTB. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $164.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $173.85.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTB traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $162.71. 380,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,252. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $176.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.55. The stock has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.77.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. M&T Bank had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 7,464 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.97, for a total transaction of $1,298,512.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,617,378.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 7,464 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.97, for a total transaction of $1,298,512.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,617,378.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 6,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.28, for a total transaction of $989,096.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,780,352.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,228 shares of company stock valued at $3,334,262 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M&T Bank

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

