Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Stock analysts at Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.51% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock opened at $32.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.54. Montrose Environmental Group has a 1-year low of $21.96 and a 1-year high of $49.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 66,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 26,983 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 11,339 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 160,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 7,618 shares during the period. 87.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.