Montecito Bank & Trust Takes $251,000 Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,170 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 222.6% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 171 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 190 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $215.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.05.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

DKS stock traded up $4.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $228.94. The company had a trading volume of 303,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,166. The company has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.98 and a 1-year high of $234.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $212.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.97.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 41.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.42%.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total value of $1,090,118.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,664,218.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $721,001.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,099.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total value of $1,090,118.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,218.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,336 over the last ninety days. 32.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

