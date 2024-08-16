Montecito Bank & Trust Reduces Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Montecito Bank & Trust lessened its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $570,428,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,445,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $447,957,000 after acquiring an additional 122,207 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,389,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $310,655,000 after purchasing an additional 376,449 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,063,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $352,292,000 after buying an additional 65,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,040,000 after acquiring an additional 426,093 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on VLO. Wolfe Research began coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Argus cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Mizuho raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.00.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO stock traded up $1.00 on Friday, hitting $150.30. The company had a trading volume of 612,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,005,255. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.42. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $119.88 and a twelve month high of $184.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $34.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.97 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 21.20%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Articles

