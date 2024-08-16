Montecito Bank & Trust Lowers Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Montecito Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 50.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,406 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,093.9% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of JPST traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.54. 893,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,844,086. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.43 and its 200-day moving average is $50.38. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.96 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

