Montecito Bank & Trust Has $382,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Montecito Bank & Trust lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.4% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 869,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,871,027. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.49. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $44.95 and a one year high of $56.18.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.4268 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.58%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

